2 miners buried alive

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

TWO casual workers have died in Kalulushi after earth buried them as they were digging out laterite.

In an interview, Copperbelt Province deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa confirmed the incident, which happened last Friday at Seventh Shaft Laterite Mine.

Mr Namuswa identified the victims as Brian Chamfwa, 40, and Moses Kunda, 27.

He said one of the victims sustained a deep cut on the head while the other was bleeding from the nose when

the bodies were retrieved from the laterite.

Mr Namuswa said initially, four people were buried in the incident but two were rescued and rushed to Chibuluma

General Hospital, where they were later referred to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

“We received a case of sudden and unnatural death.

A transporter by the name of Aaron Sikana, 33, reported that while loading laterite at Seventh Shaft Laterite Mine in Kalulushi, the earth caved in and buried four casual workers,” Mr Namuswa said.

He identified survivors as Frank Kaputo, 22, and Perfect Mazabuka, who are receiving treatment.