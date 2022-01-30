2 men in paternity battle

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

TWO men, one from Lusaka and another from Serenje, are embroiled in a paternity battle over a child they both claim to have fathered.

Both of them have been financially supporting a three-year-old child whom they both knew was their daughter. The story began when Winfridah Tembo, 26, informed her mother that she was expecting a child. Upon discovering her daughter’s pregnancy, her mother did not hesitate to inform the man who already has a child with her daughter. But three months later, Winfridah informed her mother that it was infact another man in Lusaka who was responsible for the pregnancy. Both men were called separately and informed of the baby underway and admitted having been responsible.

But drama unfolded when the two men discovered they were both informed of being the father of one child. Godwin Mwanza, of Garden House, said he was in a relationship with Winfridah for over two years, which resulted in the pregnancy. “My mother-in-law, who also stays in Lusaka, phoned and told me that I was responsible for the pregnancy. I went to their house and I paid some money to accept that it was indeed my pregnancy, not knowing that another man in Serenje was also called and told he was responsible for CLICK TO READ MORE