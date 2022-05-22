2 men in legal battle over woman

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

A WOMAN is at the centre of a legal battle where two men have staked a claim to her. This came to light in Livingstone Local Court A2 when Andrew Tabo, of Mulala, sued Brian Malambo of Libuyu Township, for abducting his wife ,Brenda Mbewe, 20.

But Mbewe rejected Tabo’s claims and told the court that she was not his wife but only had a child with him. She said Malambo was her new husband, contrary to Tabo’s assertions that he had abducted her. “He is not my husband. He just impregnated me. Thereafter I went back to my parents house. I am told he is even taking our child to drinking places. He takes just one piece of bread,” he said. In his statement, Malambo told the court that when he proposed love to Mbewe, she informed him that she was not married. He said he was surprised to receive information that Mbewe was wanted by the headman in Samson village.

He encouraged her to go for the meeting to hear what it was all about. He said later the same day his wife told him that they had resolved the issue, but he was shocked when Mbewe's former husband, Tabo, came with neighbourhood watch police to apprehend him. He said they took him to the headman's house in handcuffs for