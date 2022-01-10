2 Mandevu youths gunned down

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TWO youths in Lusaka’s Mandevu constituency have been shot dead by police and Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa is demanding a detailed report about the incident. In a statement yesterday, Mr Shakafuswa said he is saddened by the death of the duo he identified as Charles Chingombe and Jay Jay who were gunned down on Saturday. “It is very disheartening to learn that two youths in Mandevu constituency were gunned down by the Zambia Police yesterday (Saturday) in unclear circumstances,” Mr Shakafuswa said. The legislator urged police to give a full account of what transpired.

“I demand a detailed report on the cause of the shootings for our late brothers. Human life should be respected at all costs, and you can’t kill people as if you are killing animals,” Mr Shakafuswa said. But police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the two youths were shot at during a police chase and two other suspected criminals are on the run. According to Mr Hamoonga, the incident happened on Wednesday after police received a tip from members of the public about the presence of suspected criminals at Mandevu market. “Police on 5th January 2022 received information that there were four suspected criminals driving a Nissan Tilda registration AIC 6983, silver in colour. “Police patrol officers who were in the field were alerted and they rushed to the scene. Upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects took off, prompting the officers to give a chase,” Mr Hamoonga said. When the suspects noticed that they were being trailed, they sped off with a view to escaping, but they later abandoned their vehicle and started running. “It was at this point that the officers fired warning shots and in the process, two were maimed and the other two managed to escape with CLICK TO READ MORE