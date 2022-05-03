2 Malawians claim being tortured

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

TWO Malawians accused of murdering a security guard have told a judge that police allegedly tortured them into confessing that they committed the crime. Titane Nachipo, 24, of Lilongwe, and James Banda, 27, of Mchinji, are accused of killing a security guard who was manning a shop in Mambwe district on January 24 last year. On January 24, 2021, Patrick Mpeyama was murdered while manning PPS shop in Mambwe. The victim sustained a cut on the head and an unknown instrument was alleged to have been used in murdering him. Entry and exit to shop were gained after damaging the locking system.

Police managed to recover some of the items that were stolen from the shop. The trading place belongs to Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri. The duo appeared before Chipata resident judge Mercy Makubalo for defence in the alleged murder and aggravated robbery case. Nachipo told the court that he illegally entered into Zambia with