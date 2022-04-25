2 juveniles get life for raping bar lady

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

TWO juveniles of Sinda district will spend the rest of their lives in a correctional facility for raping and killing a bar attendant as her child watched the gruesome act. The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, murdered Mercy Tembo, 26, after taking turns in raping her for about five hours. Particulars of the offence are that between July 30 and 31, 2021, the two killed Ms Tembo. The duo appeared before Chipata resident judge Mercy Makubalo for charges of murder and rape. According to records, Ms Tembo was killed between 23:00 hours and 04:00 hours by the two minors. The court heard that Ms Tembo had asked the two juveniles, who were the last patrons, to escort her home as it was late. As they walked her home, the juveniles raped and killed Ms Tembo and left the baby beside her body. A post-mortem report revealed that Ms Tembo died due to suffocation and