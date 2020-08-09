2 IN EVERY 5 SICK

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA has recorded 416 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,003 tests done in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases to 7,903.

That means 41 percent of the tests conducted were coronavirus-positive.

It, therefore, means that in five people tested, two are positive, an alarming ratio.

The country has also recorded three facility COVID-19 deaths at Levy Mwanawasa Isolation centre in Lusaka.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said six

people have been discharged and 79 patients are in admission with 26 of these being on oxygen support.

Dr Chilufya said six people are critically ill and require intensive care management.