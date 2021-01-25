2 health facilities upgraded

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

TO TAKE health services closer to people, Government is upgrading two health facilities on the Copperbelt to first-level hospitals at a cost of US$24 million.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda says upgrading of Mushili Health Centre in Ndola and Chamboli in Kitwe will be done in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dr Chanda said this here when he officially opened Ndeke Mini Hospital.

“The projects will be funded by JICA through a grant of US$12 million to each health post,” Dr Chanda said.

The minister said the projects will take one year six months to