PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

TWO of the 38 coronavirus patients have recovered and will re-unite with their families after they are discharged today as the country records no new cases of COVID-19.

This is exactly 17 days after the country recorded the first two cases on March 18 from a couple that had travelled to France for holiday.

On Thursday, Zambia recorded three new coronavirus cases with the first death, raising the number from 36 on Tuesday to 39. CLICK TO READ MORE