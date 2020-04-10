2 cops sentenced to death

CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

TWO police officers of Choma have been sentenced to death by hanging for causing the death of a suspected thief.

This is in a case Marstone Simweene, 38, and Muyunda Mufungulwa, 31, of Macha Police Post in Choma, were charged with murder.

Livingstone High Court Judge Chilombo Phiri heard yesterday that on March 10, 2018, the duo received information from Mapeke's father that his son was hiding in the house after stealing some goods and asked the police to apprehend him.