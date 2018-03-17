2 cops nabbed over human trafficking

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama and MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

TWO police officers and a civilian have been arrested in Mbala for allegedly facilitating the trafficking of 20 Ethiopians to South Africa through Nakonde border post.

Northern Province commissioner of police Richard Mweene said in an interview yesterday that the Ethiopians were intercepted at Mbala-Nakonde checkpoint.

This was after police suspected that there were people hidden in a tent in a Toyota Hiace mini bus registration BAF 6402.