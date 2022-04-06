2 cops nabbed for assaulting civilian at bar

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

TWO police officers have been arrested in Chipata for allegedly assaulting a civilian at a bar.

The two police officers allegedly assaulted a Chipata resident at Mwami border after a misunderstanding at a bar on Friday night.

Victor Chilumbu, 38, sustained a deep cut on the right eye after allegedly being beaten by the two officers.

Eastern Province acting police commanding officer Kennedy Chibwe named the two officers as constables Ernest Kapapa and David Kapwita.

“Brief facts are that on the material day, the victim met officers at a named bar within Mwami border [area] where they had gone for a drinking spree and then they had a chat which resulted into a misunderstanding.

“It was at that point that a fight ensued and Victor Chilumbu is alleged to have been assaulted in the act,” Mr Chibwe said.

He said according to the victim, the two police officers were later joined by other officers who allegedly took turns in beating him.

Mr Chibwe said the matter was reported to Chipata Central Police yesterday, which led to the