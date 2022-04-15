2 cops, 10 others in court over aggravated robbery

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TWO police officers in Lusaka and 10 other men have been committed to the High Court for trial in connection with an aggravated robbery involving K1.5 million. The officers implicated in the robbery case are Francis Kayando, 37, of Matero Police Station, and Newton Hamukamba, 33, based at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Other suspects are James Mutega, 48, an electrician of Chingola on the Copperbelt, Martin Mulako, 42, a businessman of Hillside in Lusaka, Derrick Chansa, 27, a bus driver of John Laing in Lusaka, and 62-year-old businessman Soft Bubala of Kanyama Township in Lusaka. Mike Zulu, 49, a businessman of Ngwenya Township in Livingstone, Frank Mukuwa, 52, a farmer of Matero Township in Lusaka, and Enock Moono, 48, a businessman of Old Kanyama Township in Lusaka are