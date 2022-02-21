2 agric officials nabbed over 139 bags of fertiliser

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Chipata, Solwezi

CHIPANGALI district agricultural officer Frederick Mwansa and a camp extension officer have been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling 139 bags of fertiliser for the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

The duo allegedly diverted the fertiliser for vulnerable farmers and sold each bag at about K500.

Others arrested with the two civil servants are two taxi drivers who were allegedly transporting the stolen fertiliser and four other men.

Eastern Province police commanding officer Davis Simwanza named the camp extension officer as Twambo Moonga of Sisinje area.

Mr Simwanza said the duo was arrested with five other men for allegedly selling fertiliser valued at CLICK TO READ MORE