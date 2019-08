PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

TWO women will spend the next 18 years in jail for savagely inserting a bottle in another woman’s private parts on suspicion that she was flirting with the husband of one of them.

Before sending the two women to jail, Ndola High Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu described the convict’s actions as “unprecedented cruelty and an act of sheer wickedness” which she found difficult to comprehend.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/