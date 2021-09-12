18 days down, grievances still ringing

KAPALA CHIUSNKA, MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

IS THE record high number of election petitions a tell-tale sign of rampant electoral malpractice in the just-ended polls or a ploy by the ruling United Party for National Development to spread its wings in the legislature?

This is a question begging an answer following an unprecedented record of 400 election petitions that have been filed in the courts of law by losing candidates in the just-ended polls, majority of them being members of the ruling party.

Of the 400 petitioners, 83 of them are challenging the election of Members of Parliament (MPs) and 245 against councillors.

While petitioners argue that they are exercising their democratic rights, others see the unparalleled high number of petitions as a dent on Zambia electoral system.

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa argues that their members have the right to petition because the former ruling party allegedly committed a lot of electoral malpractices, including bribery of voters.

“The Patriotic Front had no idea they would lose, so they were committing gross electoral malpractice with impunity, even in Choma, I won but it was against all odds. It is that kind of impunity that must be brought to an end,” said Mr Mweetwa, a Choma Central MP.

At a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Mweetwa, who is Southern Province Minister, also said PF set a precedent of petitioning elections in 2011 when they ousted MMD from government.

PF petitioned all the seats of MMD and