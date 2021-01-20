18 acquitted over gassing

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A MAGISTRATE has acquitted 18 men who were arrested in February last year for allegedly rioting and damaging property in protest against the gassing of homes in townships.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale set the accused at liberty yesterday on grounds that the evidence adduced against them was unreliable and discredited during cross-examination.

The 18 men, of Kanyama and Makeni in Lusaka, had been appearing in court for about 11 months for riotous behaviour and damaging property.

They are Clement Lwabila, Saidi Miti, Michael Bailack, Mark Kapalu, Lovemore Siajitunta, Cephas Mulayi and Rodgers Mwape.

Others are Harrison Mwalusaka, Joseph Phiri, Peter Kindalo, Martin Ngulube, Alex Phiri, Simon Mumba, Clinton Ngube and Shadrick Mulongo.

The rest are Bruce Mwelwa, Benson Mwansa and Point Mwanza, all aged between 20 and