17,920 bags of relief mealie-meal distributed

MELODY MUPETA

GOVERNMENT has distributed 17,920 by 12.5 kilogrammes bags of relief mealie meal to the 15 wards in Kaputa district in Northern Province.

Kaputa District Commissioner Mulenga Fube said an interview that the distribution of relief mealie meal started in November this year.

Mr Fube said the distribution of the relief food was conducted in two phases and is targeting people whose crops were affected by the drought that hit the district during the 2018-19 farming season