178 discharged

CHOMBA MUSIKA, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE number of COVID-19 patients discharged over the past 48 hours has increased by 178, bringing the cumulative figure of recoveries to 514, as Government urges Zambians to take the disease seriously.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said while more people are recovering from coronavirus, the number of new cases is also rising.

Dr Malama said 50 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the country’s

tally to 970 cases.

He said this yesterday when he received medical supplies donated by Pope Francis as