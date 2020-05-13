174 new corona cases recorded, truck drivers account for 66

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TRUCK drivers are the main contributors to the 174 new COVID-19 cases Zambia has recorded from the tests validated in 72 hours in four provinces, with the highest region being Muchinga where Nakonde had 126.

Of the 174 new coronavirus cases, 66 are truck drivers who entered the country through various borders, including Nakonde.

To control the spike of COVID-19 cases in Nakonde, President Edgar Lungu directed a lockdown on the district starting from Monday to facilitate, among other things, mass screening, testing and CLICK TO READ MORE