News

174 new corona cases recorded, truck drivers account for 66

May 13, 2020
1 Min Read
A CONVOY of trucks headed for the Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa border cause a traffic jam in Chingola recently. Due to heightened measures to screen for the coronavirus, long-distance truck drivers have to be certified free of COVID-19 before they can proceed to their destinations. PICTURE: CHONGO SAMPA

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
TRUCK drivers are the main contributors to the 174 new COVID-19 cases Zambia has recorded from the tests validated in 72 hours in four provinces, with the highest region being Muchinga where Nakonde had 126.
Of the 174 new coronavirus cases, 66 are truck drivers who entered the country through various borders, including Nakonde.
To control the spike of COVID-19 cases in Nakonde, President Edgar Lungu directed a lockdown on the district starting from Monday to facilitate, among other things, mass screening, testing and CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1