NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MWILA NTAMBI, Lufwanyama

SEVENTEEN pupils at Lufwanyama Boarding School were yesterday admitted to the district hospital after criminals sprayed an unknown substance in a dormitory they were sleeping in.

On Saturday, the district recorded a similar incident in which seven students at Katembula Youth Resource Centre were gassed by unknown people.