17 firms exempted from paying duty

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) says 17 manufacturing companies have been exempted from paying duty on raw materials this year following the signing of Statutory Instrument (SI) Number 110.

SI 110 of 2020 was signed into law in October 2021. It allows manufacturers get a waiver on customs duty charged on imported raw materials which cannot be sourced locally.

According to the latest newsletter, 17 companies were exempted from paying duty on raw materials in January 2022.

“This indeed places the sector on the right path of recovery, especially that the sector has already been struggling to manage the huge costs to import raw materials.

"This is as a result of the depreciating exchange rate, high cost of transportation and other costs associated with production. ZAM is pleased that over 20 companies have been exempted from paying duty for a number of raw materials not