17 die of COVID, Zambia in grave danger

KAPALA CHISUNKA,Lusaka

THE third COVID-19 wave in Zambia has continued claiming lives in its wake with the latest death toll standing at 17 with 2,358 new cases recorded on Friday out of 12,064 tests. And COVAX facility has allocated an additional 120,000 doses expected in August this year in addition to the 108,000 to be administered later this month. According to a COVID-19 update, 366 patients are currently on oxygen therapy while 49 are in a critical condition out of 540 who are admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Kennedy Malama said yesterday that the number of confirmed cases recorded stands at 110,332. Dr Malama said the new cases were