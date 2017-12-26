$16m palm oil established in Muchinga

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Mpika

ZAMBEEF Plc has invested US$16 million in a palm tree plantation in Mpika, Muchinga Province, which has created 640 jobs.

Government, through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has acquired majority shareholding in the plantation, which lies on 7,000 hectares of land.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone said in an interview yesterday that the plantation is one of the major investments in the province which have created job opportunities for the local people.

Mr Sichone said the province has a lot of investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism and mining sector, which needs to be exploited by both local and foreign investors.

He said Government will continue to woo investors to the province so that they can invest in various business ventures.

"Muchinga is a new province but we are happy with the interest that the…