Chipolopolo’s foreign legion shows class again

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

MOST of Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi’s players plying their trade abroad were in action and accounted for themselves well, giving the country hope ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

Most of the players who have been called put in a full shift. Denmark – First Division Chipolopolo midfielder Lubambo Musonda put up an impressive shift in AC Horsens’ 6-1 bashing of Fremad Amageris in Round 15 of the Danish First Division. It was a perfect response from Horsens, who were coming from two consecutive defeats to net six in front of their home supporters at the CASA Arena in Horsens. Musonda completed the match and assisted two of the six goals.

England – Premier League Midfielder Enock Mwepu was subbed off for Alexis Mac Allister at the start of the second half in Brighton and Hove Albion's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. Leandro Trossard had put Albion ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute before Isaac Hayden levelled for Newcastle on 66 minutes. At the Elland Road in Leeds, striker Patson Daka was