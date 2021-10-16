Soldiers in 5-star show

ROBINSON KUNDA, MUTAKILA MUKUNSA,Woodlands Stadium,Lusaka

BUFFALOES 5 INDENI 0

SUPER League leaders Green Buffaloes maintained their impressive start to the season with a comfortable win over Indeni in an exciting mid-week fixture in Lusaka yesterday. The win saw the Zambia Army side cement their top spot on the log with 19 points. Towering striker Friday Samu was the star of the day scoring five goals that moved his goal tally to an incredible eight in seven matches. Samu's outstanding scoring rate has come at a time when the national team is struggling with strikers. Buffaloes, who played coordinated football, were dominant from the first whistle and it was not surprising when Samu put them in front with an easy finish as early as the fifth minute after Indeni goalkeeper Apha Lukong failed to clear what looked like a back pass from defender Aaron Katebe. After scoring, Buffaloes continued pushing in search of a second and their effort paid off when Samu doubled the advantage in the 16th minute after benefiting from Paul Simpemba's effort for the hosts to go to break leading 2-0. While Indeni were still looking for ways of levelling, Samu was not done yet and he got the third with another brilliant goal after Robin Siame's pass found him unmarked in the box on 49 minutes. Samu continued punishing the visitors and got his fourth in the 72nd