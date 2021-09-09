Now Kwacha depreciates marginally, sheds gains

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Kwacha has continued to shed out marginal gains made in previous weeks against the United States (US) dollar due to a reduction in the supply of the green back. The local currency has depreciated marginally to trade above K16.00 on average at selected commercial banks and bureaux de change in Lusaka and Kitwe. Since July 22, 2021 when the Kwacha traded close to K23.00 per US dollar, the local currency has been bullish and traded at K15.50 until last Friday. At Dondou bureau de change in Kitwe, the Kwacha was trading between K16.00 and K16.32 while at Unifinance in Lusaka, it was trading at K16.15 and K16.42 for buying and selling, respectively. At Golden Coin, C&A and Dilt bureaux de change, the local currency was trading between K16.15 and K16.42 on bid and offer, respectively. In its daily treasury newsletter, Zanaco Plc stated that the Kwacha was CLICK TO READ MORE