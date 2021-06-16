161 out of 135,263 report vaccine side-effects

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

A TOTAL of 161 people were reported to have developed some side-effects out of the 135,263 who have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Zambia. This came to light when Ministry of Health child health and nutrition assistant director Patricia Bobo availed the statistics on the COVID-19 vaccination programme during a virtual Media Science Café (MESICA). The presentation was dubbed: 'Race to vaccine'. "Out of 161 people reported with side-effects, 19 had severe adverse side-effects which needed intervention," Dr Bobo said. Dr Bobo said the information which has been collected from those with side-effects will be used to feed into the wider ongoing research to further improve the COVID-19 vaccine. She said the country has not recorded any deaths due to the side-effects of the vaccine. Dr Bobo said there are a lot of misconceptions about COVID-19 and the vaccine which need to be addressed. She said consensus has been reached by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners on the use of COVID-19 vaccines whose efficacy has so far been proved. And Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) executive director Felix Mwanza said a research recently conducted in Spain revealed that the impact of COVID-19 on HIV-positive and negative persons is the same. Mr Mwanza said information that those who are HIV-positive are dying in large numbers due to COVID-19 cannot be justified. He said people living with HIV (PLWH) who adhere to treatment and are responding well to treatment have a good immune system. "There is great concern about the impact of COVID-19 among the nearly 40 million people living with HIV worldwide. "In this review, we surveyed current literature and found no evidence