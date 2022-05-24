ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
NATIONAL team coach Aljosa Asanovic yesterday named a 25-member squad led by England-based skipper Enock Mwepu to face Ivory Coast and Comoros Islands in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series. Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Scotland-based duo of defender Frankie Musonda and forward Fashion Sakala have made the cut. Musonda was given a Zambian passport last Friday while United States of America-based defender Aime Mabika is nowhere near the team. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) asked Government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, to fast-track the naturalisation of Mabika so that he could feature for the Chipolopolo. In-form South Africa-based goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata is in Asanovic’s plans and so is unattached net-minder Cyril Chibwe. MTN Super League golden boot winner Ricky Banda of Red Arrows has impressed Asanovic and is in the team. Banda found the CLICK TO READ MORE
16 pros for Elephants clash
