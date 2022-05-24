16 pros for Elephants clash

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Aljosa Asanovic yesterday named a 25-member squad led by England-based skipper Enock Mwepu to face Ivory Coast and Comoros Islands in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series. Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Scotland-based duo of defender Frankie Musonda and forward Fashion Sakala have made the cut. Musonda was given a Zambian passport last Friday while United States of America-based defender Aime Mabika is nowhere near the team. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) asked Government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, to fast-track the naturalisation of Mabika so that he could feature for the Chipolopolo. In-form South Africa-based goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata is in Asanovic's plans and so is unattached net-minder Cyril Chibwe. MTN Super League golden boot winner Ricky Banda of Red Arrows has impressed Asanovic and is in the team. Banda found the