16 gangsters arrested

July 5, 2018
1 Min Read
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka
SIXTEEN more suspected members of the notorious Fluffy gang which terrorises Mtendere, Kalingalinga and Kalikiliki residents in Lusaka have been arrested, bringing the total number of those in police custody to 21.Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that the 21 suspected gang members have been charged with idle loitering.
Ms Katongo said one of those arrested was found with cannabis and that the case has been reported to the Drug Enforcement Commission.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

