Stop dangerous politics

These may be desperate times for some politicians and their parties, but surely there must be a limit to what one does out of desperation.

Out of desperation, some people, evidently with political objectives, have circulated a video purporting that the Patriotic Front (PF) government wants to cause chaos in the country.

The video shows images of people hacking each other, with dead bodies littered all over the ground. It is alleged that there is a scheme by the PF government to plunge the country into such anarchy.

If this is how low our politicians are ready to sink to gain political mileage, then we have every reason to worry about where we are headed as a country.

This is a dangerous way of politicking.

We do not expect right-thinking citizens or indeed politicians to go to such extents just to paint their opponents black.

Does it mean these politicians have no real issues to discuss?

Or is this how desperate some politicians are to get to public office? It is evident that some politicians do not care about the repercussions of their actions even on the people they claim to want to serve.

Instead of telling people how they intend to improve their lives if entrusted with power, it is disappointing that some politicians have resorted to dirty politics in the hope of winning political support.

Needless to say, the video in question has potential to injure the very people these politicians claim to want to serve.

Of what benefit would getting into power be if the people to be governed are killed in the process of doing so? Perhaps their objective is to keep the masses busy fighting each other while they milk the country.

It is good that the matter is already being pursued by the police. The Inspector General, Kakoma Kanganja, has directed his investigators to bring the culprits to book.

We expect the police officers to go flat-out and bring the culprits to book within the shortest possible time. More importantly, the culprits must be successfully prosecuted.

We do not expect this matter to take long. By nature, this case is an urgent matter which needs to be dealt with expeditiously as it hinges on genocide and a threat to national security.

The criminals behind the video cannot be allowed to continue roaming the streets freely.

Such individuals are a danger to society. They must be incarcerated for the good and safety of society.

As rightly noted by the Inspector general, the video has potential to incite violence and rob the country of the peace it has enjoyed for over five decades.

We know that there are so many people who take any information presented to them on social media as gospel truth. Without verifying the authenticity of the information, they form an opinion based on fake news.

The fake video circulating can easily incite members of other political parties and the public in general to take the law into their own hands to protect their seemingly threatened interests.

Such falsehoods can create unnecessary tension in the country.

The video also has potential to instil fear in members of the public leading to voter apathy.

Insinuating such levels of violence can hinder many people from turning out to vote during the forthcoming elections for fear of being harmed. At the end of it all, it is our young democracy that will suffer because people will not be able to exercise their right to vote and put into government leaders of their choice.

The conduct of the people behind the video is also confirmation that it is not everyone who claims to be a politician who means well for the country. Some are criminals persuaded by selfish interests and just hiding behind the political veil.

Such are the individuals that dent politics as a dirty game. They need to be weeded out of politics to create sanity.

For now, police must get busy to fish out the criminals behind the video in circulation. The police must work with other law-enforcers and stakeholders like ZICTA to trace the culprits.

We do not expect this matter to die a natural death. Culprits must be brought to book and dangerous politics halted.