MoGE rolling out STEM education

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

TO EQUIP learners in secondary schools to be think tanks and start applying knowledge in everyday life for the well-being of the country, the Ministry of General Education has escalated the teaching of science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

STEM education is an interdisciplinary approach to teaching and learning which not only intends to enhance and promote human capital development, but to be able to contribute to national development.

It is designed to enhance desirable skills and competences that would help contribute to the improvement of life at individual and societal levels.

In Zambia, STEM is offered at four career pathways – Agricultural STEM, General STEM, Technological STEM and Hospitality and Tourism STEM which are critical in fostering the much-needed development that the country seeks to achieve.

National Science Centre director Benson Banda says Zambia is currently piloting STEM education in 52 schools.

The National Science Centre, which Dr Banda heads, is a centre of excellence which is mandated to take charge of the management of STEM education in schools.

The centre is a branch of the Ministry of General Education which is spearheading policy direction and CLICK TO READ MORE