Football Association of Zambia flip-flops again

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

IN a dramatic turn of events, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has rescinded its earlier decision of having Provincial teams play two more games before concluding the league.

In a memo addressed to clubs by FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala on Friday, the association says it has rescinded its decision for provincial teams to play two matches following the concerns raised by the clubs regarding the safety of players in the midst of COVID-19.

Provincial clubs, among them Real Nakonde and Konkola Blades, raised concerns on the decision by FAZ,

saying it would be risky to the health of players if the games were to be continued because not all clubs could

manage to get the tests done.

While most of them had no issues with games being played, they argued that it would be more ideal if the

league was ended seeing that most of the teams had played an equal number of 20 fixtures with only a few having less.