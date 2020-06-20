Why Bill 10

TWO things are trending in Zambia today: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and Bill 10.

As for COVID-19, there is general agreement that the nation should adapt to the new normal as the disease is here to stay, having been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), leaving the country with Bill 10 to contend with.

Government and parliament facilitated public debate, a very important part of participatory democracy. What has now emerged is a Bill owned by the public.

Participatory democracy is a mechanism for the maintenance of peace and stability. When citizens are denied their right to express themselves, a stage is set at which instability may emerge.

Therefore, focus yet again will be on Manda Hill as Parliament reconvenes sittings for the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly.

Parliament adjourned sine die in March due to COVID-19 just when Parliament had begun debating Bill 10.

Since then, Government has gazetted Bill 10 by expunging the contentious clauses as a mark of transparency and goodwill.

Re-packaging it with deletions has taken away the suspicions held against it.

There are, however, some who still contend that this matter be taken back to the “people”. The question is: which people?

This is a process that has been most inclusive as the word inclusive could ever be. Yet there are those who have been objecting to this progressive process from the word go.

Despite being invited to be part of the process, they kept finding excuses for not being part of it. Now they say the document should go back to the people.

Clearly, they do not mean well for the citizens, even if they claim they are speaking for them. Of course there are many citizens who have jumped on the bandwagon to ‘reject’ Bill 10 but they are not giving any convincing reason why they disagree with this Bill.

They have failed to provide convincing answers or explanations why they don’t want Bill 10. They keep claiming, without substance, that the current Government would rule forever if the Bill is passed.

This is a strange thought, but it can be understood considering that the Bill is being looked at through the spectacles of some politicians whose sole objective is to object whatever Government proposes.

Think of it, those in support of the Bill have been very clear in pointing out what good would come out of this Bill. They wonder, and rightly so, why anyone would oppose it.

The women, the youth and the differently abled, for instance, are questioning the logic of objecting to proportional representation, which would give them a bigger voice on national matters.

The Christians, who form the majority of religious groups in Zambia, are generally full of praise that the preamble of the Constitution is to be revised to reaffirm the Christian character of Zambia.

Traditional leaders, too, are looking forward to laws that will grant them due authority beyond lip-service.

Admittedly, the initial proposals did contain some clauses that were truly contentious, but these have been struck out through amendments.

For instance, the initial proposal to re-introduce the positions of deputy ministers was roundly objected to. Even the governing party, the Patriotic Front, which would have benefited the most from such a re-introduction, does not agree with the return of this position.

Talking of the PF Government, the party in authority has in less than 10 years demonstrated that it has the interest of citizens at heart. It has spear-headed Constitutional amendments that have enriched democracy in Zambia.

Examples abound. Previously, a President could be elected into office with a percentage way below half of the votes cast. Today, one needs more than 50 percent.

Previously, the election date was known only by the Head of State, and this advantaged his party. Today the date is enshrined in the Constitution.

Previously, Government was ‘over-staffed’ with deputy ministers. Today, the ministries are managed by ministers, aided by permanent secretaries and other technocrats.

It is about time that Zambia added more of such progressive laws to the constitution. Bill 10 provides that opportunity.

MPs should close ranks and look at what is good for the country and good for posterity.