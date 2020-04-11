‘Safe’ Katebe longs to return home

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ROBINSON KUNDA, Kitwe, Lusaka

INDIA-BASED former Chipolopolo defender Aaron Katebe says he is safe despite being held in a hotel with his teammates owing to the lockdown in that country as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The global pandemic has not spared India with statistics now showing that the country has recorded over 6,000 cases with a death toll standing at 199.

Katebe, who plies his trade for Real Kashmir in the I-League, said in an interview from his base yesterday that he would love to travel back home for a CLICK TO READ MORE