$150m set aside for copper mine, processing plant

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

KUMBELE Mining Limited has set aside US$150 million to develop a copper mine and a mineral processing plant in Chingola.

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report submitted by Kumbele Mining Limited to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency yesterday, the project is expected to have a lifespan of over 30 years.

“Kumbele Mining Limited intends to develop and operate a copper mine as well as construct and operate a copper processing plant, a sulphuric acid plant and tailing storage facility within the exploration area in Chingola,” the report reads.

It states that the current design is for a disposal facility that can accommodate about 12 metric tonnes of tailings at a disposition rate of