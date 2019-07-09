$15,000 coach debate heats up

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FORMER Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) treasurer Kelvin Mutafu and executive committee member Mwansa Mbulakulima have said the US$15,000 monthly salary top-up by the soccer governing body for the prospective national team coach is not sustainable unless corporate sponsorship is involved.

Mbulakulima said in an interview yesterday that raising US$15,000 every month will be a tall order for FAZ.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/