1,500 farmers get aquaculture lessons

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

KEEPERS Zambia Foundation (KZF) has trained 1,500 farmers in aquaculture. The two-year project, which is being implemented in Senanga and Mongu with support from Ecofish Zambia and the European Union through the Zambia Sustainable Small-scale Fisheries Programme, was launched in April this year. KZF executive director Ezra Banda said the programme will help vulnerable people in rural areas have a sustainable source of income to run their homes. “We decided to train the communities fish farming because most people in rural areas depend on planting crops for food consumption. Fish farming is easy and can be practiced by anyone,” Mr Banda said in an interview recently. He said farmers are trained on sustainable management of fish in the natural water bodies, how to manage fish ponds and grow their own weeds that can be used to feed the fish among others. Mr Banda said Azolla weeds are cheaper and can be easily grown on a large scale.

Farmers are also taught how to manage water levels of their fish ponds from the time they get fingerlings until they are ready to be sold. Mr Banda also said the organisation is training farmers on climate resilience and providing them with equipment.

So far the organisation has worked with farmer groups in