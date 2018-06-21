15 players selected for Shield final camp

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

FIFTEEN players from Lusaka Province have been selected for the Shield/Chelsea talent search final camping.The 15 will be joined by their counterparts from the Copperbelt next month and only one player will be selected to be part of the African side that will face Chelsea veterans in London in September this year.

Over 110 players from Lusaka soccer academies and secondary schools attended the two-day trials at Fallsways Arena.