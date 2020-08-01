15 health workers contract COVID

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE risk of losing people to other diseases should be avoided by not neglecting provision of health services other than those for COVID-19.

And the country has recorded 408 new coronavirus cases that include 15 health workers and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama says provision of other essential health services amidst COVID-19 should continue normally and that the ministry has developed guidelines on continuation of such services.

Updating the nation on coronavirus yesterday, Dr Malama said the guidelines have been sent to health facilities countrywide so that they are strictly followed to avoid losing lives to other diseases.

“As we fight COVID-19, we should not lose focus in protecting our people. We should continue helping them in fighting these diseases. We need continuity in providing essential health services in the country,” Dr Malama said.

He said other diseases like HIV and AIDS, diabetes, hypertension, including issues of nutrition, child health and maternity should not be neglected on account of coronavirus.