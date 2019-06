KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

DISCUSSIONS are under way between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and a financer for possible financing of the textile company to be co-owned with Marubeni of Japan.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said the holding company is trying to secure funding for the US$350 million greenfield project to be developed at the Kabwe Multi- Facility Zone (MFEZ). http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/