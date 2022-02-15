14 years after Gwembe Valley’s powering

ALVIN CHIINGA, Siavonga

ABOUT 15km east of Siavonga town is Siamatika Primary School. Located in a rural area, Siamatika is a shining example of how the electrification of schools can change the learning environment and life quality.

In 2008, the school was among several infrastructure which were earmarked for electrification under Zesco’s Gwembe Tonga Valley Development Project.

Fourteen years down the line, pupils, teachers and parents are reaping the benefits of this project, which was meant to ameliorate the impact of the displacement of the Tonga who lived in the valley to pave way for the construction of the Kariba Dam.

The locals, who are known as valley Tongas were displaced between 1957 and 1958.

Lister Hadelema, a Grade Seven pupil, is one of the learners that are directly benefiting from the connection of Siamatika Primary School to the national grid.

“Though I have had power from the time I started school here, I hear in the past there were a lot of challenges that learners like me faced. Now, I am able to practise whatever I learn in business studies and computer science just like someone who lives in an urban area,” Lister says.

The visibly elated learner says most of her peers who got married early due to lack of interest in education, are now returning to school.

A number of young mothers have shown interest in returning to school because the school also conducts night classes, especially for examination classes.

Siamatika Primary School deputy head teacher, Michelo Malipenya echoes the sentiments of his pupil, Lister.

“This school was electrified in 2008 under the Gwembe Tonga Valley Development Project. There have been myriad benefits especially among the learners who are now able to study at night,” Mr Malipenya says.

One of the benefits which has trickled down to the learners at Siamatika is the improved pass rate.

“Since there is power, we are able to prepare lesson plans properly, hence having a positive impact among the learners. We also have printers which help us to run final examinations. Some surrounding schools have also CLICK TO READ MORE