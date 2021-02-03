14 succumb to virus, 1,200 catch disease

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FOURTEEN people have succumbed to coronavirus in the 24 hours leading to yesterday, with five of them recorded on the Copperbelt.

Eastern Province had four deaths, Lusaka and Southern two each, while one bereavement was recorded in Luapula Province.

Of the 794 cumulative coronavirus deaths, 359 were directly caused by the virus, 408 were associated with the pandemic, while 27 are yet to be classified.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda announced the updated coronavirus statistics in a statement yesterday.

“We have recorded 1,191 new COVID-19 cases from the 8,355 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

"Among the samples that tested positive for coronavirus, 741 were swabs collected within the last 24-72 hours, while 450 were older than