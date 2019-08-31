14 eye Miss UNZA

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOURTEEN models have finally been picked to contest for the Miss UNZA (University of Zambia) 2019 title that is currently held by Lisa Chisanga.

The pageant, set for September 28 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka, will see the models battle for the crown under the theme Raising Awareness in Regards to Keeping Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy.

The 14 finalists are Precious Phiri, Musonda Nyirenda, Natasha Mubanga, Mary Kafusha, Victoria Tembo, Mwangana Choongo, Deborah Mutale, Naomi Tembo, Tehillah Masala, Theresa Phiri, Dorah Tembo, Fastidious Kaimba, Pamela Nanyangwe and Thabo Namukwamba.