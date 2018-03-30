14 Chinese firms eye MFEZ

KALONDE NYATI, Quanzhou, China

FOURTEEN Chinese-based companies have expressed interest to invest in various sectors at the Lusaka South Multi Facility Zone (LS-MFEZ).

The interest by the companies, who are eyeing transport and logistics, agriculture and electronics sectors, have already signed letters of intent (LoI) with the LS-MFEZ, which will pave way for investments at the zone.

The LoI, which is an interim agreement that summarises the main points of a proposed deal, or confirms that a certain course of action is going to be taken, were signed here on Wednesday evening during the Sino-Zambia Economic and Trade Cooperation forum organised by Afrizam Electrical Limited.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/