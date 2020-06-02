133 more overcome COVID-19

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has continued to record a high number of people recovering from COVID-19, with the latest being 133 over the last five days, during which period 32 new cases were recorded.

And some coronavirus symptomatic patients are refusing to be quarantined at selected facilities opting for self-isolation.

Updating the nation on the latest COVID-19 statistics yesterday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama said the 133 discharges bring the total recoveries to 912.

Last week, 443 patients were released from isolation facilities after testing negative to the disease, which