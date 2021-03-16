130,000 youths empowered in 8 months

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has in the last eight months empowered over 130,000 youths through various empowerment programmes.

Youths have further been assured that more employment opportunities will be created for them.

And President Edgar Lungu on Friday led service chiefs and government officials to lay wreaths at the Freedom Statue as part of Youth Day celebrations.

Speaking to journalists during the event, Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga said Government will continue to implement programmes aimed at empowering youths to enable them to contribute towards economic growth.

"As a ministry, we have empowered over 83,000 youths across the country through the