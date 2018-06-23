1,300 people register for Inter-Company Relay

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

ONE of Zambia’s biggest sports gatherings Inter-Company Relay (ICR) is on in Lusaka today with an entry of over 1, 300 participants who include Vice- President Inonge Wina.Zambia Amateur Athletic Association (ZAAA) president Elias Mpondela said in Lusaka yesterday that logistics have been put in place.

"This is an event which is planned for close to a year. So, when it is postponed like it happened last Saturday, a lot of things are affected but I am glad to say we are ready and everything has been secured," Mpondela said.