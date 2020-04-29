1,300 children out of streets

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has removed 1,300 children from the streets and taken them to various orphanages across the country.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga said the remaining children will be removed within three weeks.

“We have had bad elements who keep on going back to the streets; we will not allow them (children) to do that,” he said.

The minister said this when he received assorted food items donated by the Sundanese government for children at Chikumbi and Fountain of Hope.

Mr Mulenga said most children go back to the streets because people give them alms.

He said giving alms to children is an offence because the gesture is not a permanent solution to their problems, but an act that has encouraged many children to perceive the street as a safe haven.