130 megawatts off as Maamba machine malfunction

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should brace for longer hours of load-shedding following a loss of 130 megawatts from the national electricity grid as a result of two failed machines at Maamba Collieries.

This means the country now has a deficit of 940 megawatts of power against a peak demand of 2,300 megawatts.

Currently, load-shedding hours oscillate between eight to 10 hours.

In March, the country was experiencing between 10 to 12 hours of load-shedding.

Zesco senior manager corporate affairs John Kunda said in an interview yesterday that the two machines at Maamba Collieries, which produce 264 megawatts, are down.