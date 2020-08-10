STEVEN MVULA
Lusaka
ZAMBIANS should brace for longer hours of load-shedding following a loss of 130 megawatts from the national electricity grid as a result of two failed machines at Maamba Collieries.
This means the country now has a deficit of 940 megawatts of power against a peak demand of 2,300 megawatts.
Currently, load-shedding hours oscillate between eight to 10 hours.
In March, the country was experiencing between 10 to 12 hours of load-shedding.
Zesco senior manager corporate affairs John Kunda said in an interview yesterday that the two machines at Maamba Collieries, which produce 264 megawatts, are down. CLICK TO READ MORE
130 megawatts off as Maamba machine malfunction
